“The Biggest Party of the Summer” in the world of WWE is coming soon, and you’ve got plenty of places you can watch.

Ahead of the annual WWE SummerSlam premium live event, which serves as a two-night show scheduled for August 1 and August 2 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN., WWE has teamed up with Joe Hand Promotions.

Joe Hand Promotions and WWE released a press release on Tuesday officially announcing that WWE SummerSlam 2026 will be available to watch in various bars and restaurants.

Check out the complete announcement with all of the details below.

WWE and Joe Hand Promotions Team Up to Offer WWE SummerSlam to Bars and Restaurants Event Follows Record-Setting Commercial Distribution of WrestleMania 42 PHILADELPHIA (July 7, 2026) – Joe Hand Promotions (JHP), the nation’s largest and most experienced distributor of premium live sports to the commercial market, is once again delivering premier WWE programming to bars and restaurants nationwide this summer. WWE’s marquee event, SummerSlam, will be available live from Minnesota on Saturday, August 1 and Sunday, August 2 at 6pm ET. As one of WWE’s biggest annual spectacles, SummerSlam is expected to draw fans to commercial venues nationwide for a full weekend of premium live entertainment. In April 2026, WrestleMania 42, delivered record-setting commercial distribution for the third consecutive year, highlighting the growing demand for WWE and its Premium Live Events in out-of-home settings. Contributing to the event’s record-setting commercial performance was the Joe Hand Promotions App. Since its introduction in October, the JHP App has continued to evolve as an additional distribution option for commercial establishments, complementing Joe Hand Promotions’ long-standing commercial delivery partnerships and traditional distribution platforms. WWE was added to the app in early 2026, with WrestleMania 42 marking the first WrestleMania available via the platform. The event was also widely distributed through Joe Hand Promotions’ established commercial distribution network, which continues to serve the vast majority of its hospitality customers nationwide. “WrestleMania’s continued growth is a strong indicator of the demand for WWE in commercial venues and we expect this trend to continue with more exciting events on the horizon like the highly anticipated SummerSlam,” said Joe Hand Jr., President of Joe Hand Promotions. “Our focus is on making these events as accessible as possible for bar and restaurant owners, allowing them to capitalize on these marquee events, whether through our traditional commercial distribution partners or streaming via the Joe Hand Promotions App. Different businesses prefer different delivery methods, and our goal is to provide flexibility while continuing to support the reliable platforms our customers have trusted for years.” Hospitality Owners and Operators: SummerSlam (August 1 and 2) are available to commercial establishments through a WWE subscription with Joe Hand Promotions, accessible through DIRECTV FOR BUSINESS and the Joe Hand Promotions App. To learn more or to get started, please call 1-800-557-4263 or you can purchase via JoeHandPromotions.com.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 8/1 and 8/2 for live WWE SummerSlam 2026 Results coverage from Minneapolis, MN.