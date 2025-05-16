WWE interviewer, host, and backstage correspondent Cathy Kelley took to Twitter today to share some exciting news — she’s landed her first movie role.

She posted a photo standing outside a talent trailer, captioning it, “first movie role: coming soon.”

first movie role: coming soon pic.twitter.com/0PGI4SR8WB — Cathy Kelley (@catherinekelley) May 16, 2025

Last month, WWE completed its acquisition of Lucha Libre AAA and revealed plans for a collaborative NXT Worlds Collide event with the Mexican promotion, scheduled for June.

In a recent interview with Jim Varsallone, WWE Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio expressed his desire to damage his father Rey Mysterio’s legacy within AAA. He said,

“Honestly, it was very surprising. WWE had the small partnership with TNA, so in my head, I would’ve assumed that they would have done another type of partnership with AAA. Doing these small partnerships where we mix and we let each other borrow talent and stuff like that. But, I never — I didn’t think it would have been possible, right? They actually purchased AAA. To me, that’s so huge. That is, if not the biggest company out in Mexico, that has a history with not only the Mysterio name but so many other lineages and luchadors that have so much history. The fact that we can bring that into play now and not only that but what we can do out in Mexico and what Mexico can do out here in the US now like talent-wise. It’s such a huge blessing for us and for everyone around. For me, before I even started wrestling and training, it was always a dream of mine to be able to wrestle in Mexico with AAA, as part of AAA cause I’ve always wanted to continue the Mysterio legacy and do it better than he did in every way, shape, and form. I am currently in the WWE and I’m already better than Rey Mysterio, right? I would love to go to AAA and cement my legacy there and make it better than what he had already done. I’m going to down to AAA and s*it all over Rey Mysterio so the name that you remember coming out of AAA, Mexico, WWE, whatever, TNA, anything — you hear the word Mysterio, you think Dominik Mysterio.”

Kayden Carter’s tenure with WWE has officially come to a close, as the former Women’s Tag Team Champion was among the 17 Superstars released by the company in early May 2025.

Following the news, Carter took to Instagram to address her fans and share her outlook on the future. She stated:

“I just want to tell you guys that I’m going to continue my journey on making content. I hope I can continue to entertain you guys with my funny skits, my food reviews, and anything that has to do with my life. Because I always love sharing that with you guys, so I hope that you guys can continue to follow me on my journey to see where this whole adventure takes us next. So, here’s to new beginnings.”

Carter was released alongside her longtime tag team partner Katana Chance. The duo previously captured the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championships and later enjoyed a 39-day reign as WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions in 2023.

Despite this career shift, Carter remains focused on building her brand and connecting with her audience through creative content.