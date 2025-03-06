On Wednesday, WWE removed host/presenter/announcer Greg Miller from its current roster page.

While his profile page still exists, it is no longer publicly accessible, and attempting to view it results in an authorization error. However, Miller has not been moved to the alumni section of the roster.

Prior to his removal, Miller’s bio on WWE.com read as follows:

This. Is. Awesome. Internet celebrity Greg Miller is the host of Peacock and WWE Network’s latest show, “This Is Awesome,” and he is ready to spout all things WWE that are simply put, awesome.

A native of the suburbs of Chicago, Miller got his start in internet fame as a video host and editor of the entertainment website IGN.

Miller then started his YouTube channel GameOverGreggy in 2012, which blossomed into the podcast empire known as Kinda Funny. In 2015, Miller left IGN to chase the independent dream and talk about video games, movies, and comics on Kinda Funny to this day.

A profound lover of video games, Miller has also lent his voice to video games such as Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2 and The Solitaire Conspiracy.

Miller is not new to hosting duties either, having hosted the 2017 and 2018 D.I.C.E. Awards as well as E3 in 2021.

With Miller’s background, he is the perfect, or perhaps, awesome, host of “This Is Awesome.”

Ava has taken on a new role as the director of WWE EVOLVE.

During the premiere episode of WWE EVOLVE on Wednesday night, Shawn Michaels appeared alongside Ava at the start of the show, where he booked the matches.

Later, in a backstage segment, Michaels informed Ava that he would be leaving the direction of WWE EVOLVE in her hands. Ava expressed gratitude for the opportunity and mentioned she had plans for the next episode.

Ava has been the General Manager of WWE NXT since January 2024.