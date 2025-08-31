WWE has already carved out plans for their 2026 European tour.

And on Sunday, they broke the news.

During the WWE Clash In Paris premium live event on Sunday, August 31, which wrapped up a multi-show tour in Europe dubbed “Road to Clash In Paris, ” a promotional trailer aired to officially announce the ‘Road to Royal Rumble’ European tour in 2026.

The company announced that they will be returning in January with an 11-date, 11-city tour of Europe kicking off on January 8 and running until January 19, with Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and ‘Main Event’ Jey Uso named as some of the talent scheduled to appear.

Featured below are the complete list of dates, locations and venues for each of the shows announced as part of the Road to Royal Rumble tour, as well as the video that aired during the 8/31 PLE to announce it.

* Thursday, January 8 in Leipzig, Germany via Quaterback Immobelien Arena

* Friday, January 9 in Berlin, Germany via Uber Arena

* Saturday, January 10 in Glasgow, UK via OVO Hydro

* Sunday, January 11 in Copenhagen, Denmark via Royal Arena

* Monday, January 12 in Dusseldorf, Germany via PSD Bank Dome

* Tuesday, January 13 in Mannheim, Germany via SAP Arena

* Thursday, January 15 in Newcastle, UK via Utilita Arena

* Friday, January 16 in London, UK via OVO Arena Wembley

* Saturday, January 17 in Gdansk, Poland via Ergo Arena

* Sunday, January 18 in Nottingham, UK via Motorpoint Arena

* Monday, January 19 in Belfast N. Ireland via SSE Arena

For more information, visit WWE.com.