The road to WrestleMania 42 is starting to form.

As WWE prepares for their annual two-night premium live event on “The Grandest Stage of Them All” next year in Sin City, an update has surfaced regarding the shows leading up to it.

On Friday morning, WWE announced 11 new dates and locations for WWE Raw and WWE SmackDown shows in February, March and April of 2026 as part of the ‘Road To WrestleMania Tour.’

Tickets for the shows will go on-sale to the general public starting next Friday, November 14, with a special exclusive presale taking place two days earlier on Wednesday, November 12.

From WWE.com:

WWE announces 11 new dates for Raw and SmackDown as part of 2026 Road to WrestleMania Tour WWE has announced 11 new dates for Raw and SmackDown as part of its Road to WrestleMania Tour in 2026. Tickets for each live event will go on sale Friday, Nov. 14, at 10 a.m. local via WWE.com/Events. Fans can purchase individual event tickets during an exclusive presale starting Wednesday, Nov. 12, at 10 a.m. local. To register to be the first to hear about presale opportunities, please visit: https://www.wwe.com/new-events-presale-registration. * Monday, Feb. 2: Philadelphia – Raw at Xfinity Mobile Arena

* Friday, Feb. 6: Charlotte, N.C. – SmackDown at Spectrum Center

* Monday, Feb. 9: Cleveland – Raw at Rocket Arena

* Friday, Feb. 13: Dallas – SmackDown at American Airlines Center

* Monday, Feb. 16: Memphis, Tenn. – Raw at FedExForum

* Friday, Feb. 20: Sunrise, Fla. – SmackDown at Amerant Bank Arena

* Monday, Feb. 23: Atlanta – Raw at State Farm Arena

* Friday, Feb. 27: Louisville, Ky. – SmackDown at KFC Yum! Center

* Monday, March 2: Indianapolis – Raw at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

* Friday, March 20: Raleigh, N.C. – SmackDown at Lenovo Center

* Friday, April 3: St. Louis, – SmackDown at Enterprise Center

For the second year in a row, WWE will run the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada for their biggest annual spectacle, with WrestleMania 42 scheduled to take place at the massive venue on April 18 and April 19, 2026.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 4/18 and 4/19 for live WrestleMania 42 results coverage from Las Vegas, NV.