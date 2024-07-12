WWE’s 2024 tour now includes additional dates.
The updated schedule was revealed through a press release on Friday, July 12. Fans can look forward to Raw and SmackDown events in cities such as Brooklyn, Philadelphia, Boston, Glendale, Salt Lake City, Nashville, and Buffalo.
Full details can be found below.
WWE ANNOUNCES 15 LIVE EVENTS AS PART OF 2024 TOUR
Tickets On Sale Friday, July 26 at 10 a.m. Local
STAMFORD, Conn., July 12, 2024 – WWE, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced 15 live events as part of the company’s 2024 touring schedule.
Tickets for each live event go on sale Friday, July 26 at 10 a.m. local. To learn more about registering for pre-sale opportunities, please visit: https://www.wwe.com/new-2024-events-presale-registration.
Friday, October 4
Nashville, Tenn. Friday Night
SmackDown Bridgestone Arena
–
Friday, October 11
Greenville, S.C.
Friday Night SmackDown
Bon Secours Wellness Arena
–
Friday, October 18
Columbia, S.C.
Friday Night SmackDown
Colonial Life Arena
–
Monday, October 21
Philadelphia, Pa.
Monday Night RAW
Wells Fargo Center
–
Friday, October 25
Brooklyn, N.Y.
Friday Night SmackDown
Barclays Center
–
Friday, November 8
Buffalo, N.Y.
Friday Night SmackDown
KeyBank Center
–
Monday, November 11
Grand Rapids, Mich.
Monday Night RAW
Van Andel Arena
–
Friday, November 15
Milwaukee, Wis.
Friday Night SmackDown
Fiserv Forum
–
Friday, November 22
Salt Lake City, Utah
Friday Night SmackDown
Delta Center
–
Monday, November 25
Glendale, Ari.
Monday Night RAW
Desert Diamond Arena
–
Monday, December 2
Everett, Wash.
Monday Night RAW
Angel of the Winds Arena
–
Friday, December 6
Minneapolis, Minn.
Friday Night SmackDown
Target Center
–
Monday, December 9
Wichita, Kans.
Monday Night RAW
INTRUST Bank Arena
–
Friday, December 13
Hartford, Conn.
Friday Night SmackDown
XL Center
–
Monday, December 16
Boston, Mass.
Monday Night RAW
TD Garden