The WWE Universe is still strong in Toronto.

On Friday night, the company kicked off a three-day stretch of events at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada for the WWE Money In The Bank 2024 “go-home” episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX.

During the July 5 episode of the weekly two-hour WWE on FOX blue brand prime time program, the commentary duo of Corey Graves and Wade Barrett announced the official attendance for the first of three nights in the building.

According to the duo, which was later backed up by Cody Rhodes during an in-ring segment with Randy Orton and Kevin Owens to promote their six-man tag-team match against The Bloodline at WWE Money In The Bank on 7/6, there were 16,932 fans in attendance on Friday night.

“The American Nightmare” also announced that the WWE Money In The Bank 2024 premium live event on 7/6 in the same venue is already sold out.

Make sure to join us here again on 7/6 and 7/7 for live WWE Money In The Bank and WWE NXT Heatwave results coverage from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.