WWE has announced the special 200th edition of The Bump for next week.

The Bump 200 will air next Wednesday at 1pm ET on Peacock and the WWE Network, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Twitch.

Guests announced for The Bump 200 are Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins, and RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair.

WWE’s The Bump premiered on October 2, 2019. The one-hour show airs every Wednesday, usually with Kayla Braxton, Matt Camp and Ryan Pappolla on the panel.

Below is today’s episode, featuring The Street Profits and WWE Hall of Famer Sean “X-Pac” Waltman as the guests.

#WWETheBump 200 is a HUGE feat, and we're celebrating with some of the best around… ⚔️ @DMcIntyreWWE

🔥 @WWERollins

🐐 @BiancaBelairWWE What is YOUR favorite moment from The Bump? pic.twitter.com/vVKKO1tuUA — WWE (@WWE) December 7, 2022

