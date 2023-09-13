The Royal Rumble is headed to the Tampa Bay area for the first time.

WWE announced today that the 37th Royal Rumble will be held on Saturday, January 27 at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. The post-Rumble RAW will be held on January 29 at the Amalie Arena in Tampa.

WWE is partnering with MLB’s Tampa Bay Rays for the 2024 Royal Rumble. There will be a full weekend of events across St. Petersburg, Clearwater and Tampa, with more details announced soon. Full details on tickets will also be revealed in the coming weeks.

Below is the full press release issued to us today by WWE, with comments from local officials and WWE Executive Vice President of Live Events John Porco: