WWE is returning to the European market for their annual Summer Tour kicking off on May 28 and running through June 22, featuring the final UK dates of the year.

WWE.com released the following:

WWE announces three new dates on European Summer Tour

April 8, 2026 – WWE today announced three new dates on the upcoming WWE European Summer Tour which will see WWE Superstars visit Liverpool on Thursday, May 28, Cardiff on Saturday, June 20, and Birmingham on Sunday, June 21.

Fans can purchase tickets for the Liverpool and Cardiff events during an exclusive presale starting this Thursday, April 9, at 10am BST. Tickets for Liverpool and Cardiff will be available on general sale this Friday, April 10, at 10am BST by visiting www.wwe.com/events.

Tickets for the Birmingham event will be available during an exclusive presale starting Monday, April 20, at 10am BST. General sale will begin Tuesday, April 21, at 10am BST by visiting www.wwe.com/events.

Fans in attendance across the WWE European Summer Tour will see their favorite WWE Superstars in action, including World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk, Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes, Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer, WWE Women’s Champion Jade Cargill, United States Champion Sami Zayn, The Usos, GUNTHER, Drew McIntyre, Liv Morgan and many more*.

Tickets for all previously announced events, including Clash In Italy – the first ever WWE Premium Live Event to emanate from Italy – are available now by visiting www.wwe.com/events.