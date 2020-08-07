WWE Announces 205 Live Matches for Tonight’s Show

WWE has announced two matches for tonight’s 205 Live episode on the WWE Network.

Danny Burch will be in action against Tony Nese. This comes after Burch was choked out by Karrion Kross on Wednesday’s WWE NXT, and ahead of their match on next Wednesday’s show.

WWE is advertising that Oney Lorcan will be in Burch’s corner tonight.

Chase Parker and Matt Martel of Ever-Rise will also be in action on tonight’s show. There’s no word yet on who they will be wrestling, but they are looking to bounce back after recent losses to NXT Tag Team Champions Imperium and Breezango, among others. They also teamed with Tehuti Miles for a six-man loss to Burch, Lorcan and Mansoor on the July 21 NXT show.

Below is the full announcement on tonight’s WWE 205 Live episode:

Burch to collide with Nese, Ever-Rise seek an important win on the purple brand The Most Exciting Hour of Television will once again be must-see TV this week, as Tony Nese throws down with Danny Burch, while Ever-Rise look to get back on the winning track. Chase Parker and Matt Martel are mired in a bit of a slump, and they suffered another tough loss when they recently collided with returning NXT Tag Team Champions Fabian Aichner & Marcel Barthel of Imperium on the black-and-gold brand. Despite not getting the results in recent weeks, Ever-Rise have flashed quite the mean streak, often attacking their opponents after the bell or dishing out 2-on-1 beatdowns. Can Ever-Rise use their newfound aggression to pick up a much-needed win when they return to tag team action on the purple brand? Plus, Tony Nese will square off with Danny Burch of The Brit-Am Brawlers in what is sure to be a hard-hitting singles bout. It has been an interesting couple of weeks for The Premier Athlete. He and Isaiah “Swerve” Scott were at each other’s throats during and after the eight-Superstar NXT Cruiserweight Championship Tournament, but Nese has seemingly extended the olive branch to “Swerve,” watching his back and twice pairing up with him in tag team competition. After winning their first match as a tandem, however, Nese and Scott were defeated by Joaquin Wilde & Raul Mendoza of Legado del Fantasma last week, and The Premier Athlete took the pinfall. Burch, meanwhile, was on the receiving end of a Karrion Kross beatdown on Wednesday’s NXT, but The Brit-Am Brawlers simply don’t say “no” to a fight. Despite absorbing tremendous punishment from Kross just two days ago, will Burch be up to the task of tangling with the former Cruiserweight Champion? Find out on 205 Live, streaming exclusively on the award-winning WWE Network tonight at 10/9 C!

