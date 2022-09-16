WWE has announced 25 new live events for the rest of 2022, and one show for 2023.

The new dates include the annual Holiday Tour plus the first SmackDown of next year, and are an addition to previously announced dates for the rest of the year. Tickets for today’s live events will go on sale next Friday, September 23.

It was recently reported that WWE had plans to return to Madison Square Garden in New York City for the annual post-Christmas live event, but that event is not listed in today’s announcement. We hope to have an update shortly.

Below is the full list of events WWE issue to us today:

WWE® ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL DATES TO LIVE EVENT SCHEDULE



Tickets On Sale Next Friday, September 23



STAMFORD, Conn., September 16, 2022 – WWE® (NYSE: WWE) today announced 25 additional live events as part of the company’s touring schedule. Tickets go on sale next Friday, September 23.



The schedule includes:



* Friday, November 18: SmackDown®– XL Center in Hartford, Conn. * Sunday, November 20: Sunday Stunner® – Bryce Jordan Center in State College, Pa. * Friday, November 25: SmackDown – Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, R.I. * Sunday, November 27: SuperShow Holiday Tour – Cross Insurance Arena in Portland, ME * Friday, December 2: SmackDown – KeyBank Center in Buffalo, N.Y. * Saturday, December 3: SuperShow Holiday Tour – Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, N.Y. * Sunday, December 4: SuperShow Holiday Tour – VSU Multipurpose Center in Petersburg, Va. * Monday, December 5: Raw® – Capital One Arena in Washington, DC * Friday, December 9: SmackDown – PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pa. * Saturday, December 10: WWE Live Holiday Tour – Dow Event Center in Saginaw, Mich. * Saturday, December 10: WWE Live Holiday Tour – Wesbanco Arena in Wheeling, W. Va. * Sunday, December 11: WWE Live Holiday Tour – Wings Event Center in Kalamazoo, Mich. * Sunday, December 11: WWE Live Holiday Tour – Charleston Coliseum in Charleston, W. Va. * Monday, December 12: Raw – Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee * Friday, December 16: SmackDown – Allstate Arena in Chicago * Saturday, December 17: SuperShow Holiday Tour – Vibrant Arena at The MARK in Moline, Ill. * Sunday, December 18: SuperShow Holiday Tour – Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minn. * Monday, December 19: Raw – Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, IA * Monday, December 26: WWE Live Holiday Tour – Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH * Wednesday, December 28: WWE Live Holiday Tour – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland * Wednesday, December 28: WWE Live Holiday Tour – Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C. * Thursday, December 29: WWE Live Holiday Tour – FTX Arena in Miami * Friday, December 30: WWE Live Holiday Tour – Coca Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario * Friday, December 30: SmackDown – Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla. * Friday, January 6: SmackDown – FedExForum in Memphis, Tenn.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.