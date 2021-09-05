Tans will be able to witness the bachelor and bachelorette parties for Dexter Lumis and Indi Hartwell on this Tuesday’s episode of WWE NXT.

WWE confirmed the news today. The wedding will take place on the September 14th edition of NXT. Here is the updated card for the show:

Mei Ying will make her in-ring singles debut

Kay Lee Ray vs. Ember Moon

Santos Escobar vs. Carmelo Hayes

NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Io Shirai and Zoey Stark will defend against Kayden Carter and Kacy Catanzaro

NXT Tag Team Champions MSK will defend against Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch

Diamond Mine’s Brutus Creed and Julius Creed will make their NXT in-ring debuts against unknown opponents

The bachelor and bachelorette parties for Dexter Lumis and Indi Hartwell.