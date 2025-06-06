The lineup for tonight’s WWE Money In The Bank 2025 “go-home” episode of WWE SmackDown continues to take shape.
Heading into the final stop on the road to the annual WWE premium live event on Saturday night, WWE has confirmed the addition of a big singles match for tonight’s SmackDown.
Now confirmed for the three-hour blue brand program tonight in Bakersfield, California is a singles showdown between Aleister Black and LA Knight.
As noted, everyone involved in the Money In The Bank ladder matches will be in action tonight.
Previously announced for the show this evening is Rhea Ripley, Stephanie Vaquer & Alexa Bliss vs. Naomi, Roxanne Perez & Giulia, as well as John Cena, Logan Paul, Cody Rhodes and “Main Event” Jey Uso all being under one roof.
Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live WWE SmackDown results coverage.
