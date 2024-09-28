Next week’s episode of WWE SmackDown is going to be quite the “Phenomenal” show.

That’s right.

WWE announced the highly-anticipated return of “The Phenomenal” AJ Styles for next week’s episode of WWE SmackDown on Friday, October 4.

As noted, the 10/4 “go-home show” for WWE Bad Blood 2024 will also feature the Dumpster Match pitting Chelsea Green one-on-one against Michin.

Make sure to join us here every Friday night at 8/7c for live WWE SmackDown results coverage.