Next week’s episode of WWE SmackDown is going to be quite the “Phenomenal” show.
That’s right.
WWE announced the highly-anticipated return of “The Phenomenal” AJ Styles for next week’s episode of WWE SmackDown on Friday, October 4.
As noted, the 10/4 “go-home show” for WWE Bad Blood 2024 will also feature the Dumpster Match pitting Chelsea Green one-on-one against Michin.
