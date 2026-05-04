The lineup for this week’s episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network continues to take shape.

On Monday, WWE announced that following her victory over Sol Ruca in their Last Woman Standing bout, Zaria will appear on the May 5 episode of NXT on CW.

Also advertised for the Cinco de Mayo edition of NXT on CW on 5/5 at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. is Jasper Troy vs. Jackson Drake (w/ Ricky Smokes & Brad Baylor), Kali Armstrong vs. Jaida Parker, as well as Mr. Iguana & Lola Vice vs. The Culling (Izzi Dame & Niko Vance) (w/ Shawn Spears)

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