The issues between Roman Reigns and CM Punk are far from over.

And the next chapter is set for a massive stage in New York City.

It’s been confirmed that both Reigns and Punk will be in the building for WWE Raw on March 30 at Madison Square Garden, following a chaotic ending to this past Monday night’s show.

The latest episode of Raw went off the air with Reigns standing tall after launching a brutal attack on Punk, culminating in a powerbomb that sent him crashing through a table.

Despite being left laid out in the wreckage, Punk didn’t exactly appear shaken.

In fact, when asked if he needed help while recovering from the attack, Punk simply smiled and fired back that Reigns was the one who needed help.

Reigns hasn’t let up on the verbal jabs either.

During a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, he continued to mock Punk, referring to him as an “old man” while hyping up their ongoing rivalry.

All signs now point toward an explosive showdown at WrestleMania 42, where Reigns is set to challenge Punk for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

The two-night premium live event is scheduled for April 18 and April 19 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Make sure to join us here every Monday night at WrestlingHeadlines.com at 8/7c for live WWE Raw Results coverage.