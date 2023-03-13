Kevin Owens vs. Solo Sikoa in a Street Fight has been added to tonight’s WWE RAW line-up.

WWE noted in their official preview, “Last week, Kevin Owens’ showdown against The Bloodline’s Solo Sikoa came to a suddenly halt with the interference by Jimmy Uso. If not for the emergence of KO’s one-time friend Sami Zayn, Jimmy and Solo may have finally been able to carry out Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns’ directive to finish off Owen’s once and for all. Tonight, Owens will once against go head-to-head with The Enforcer of The Bloodline in a hard-hitting Street Fight. Don’t miss all the action of Raw, tonight at 8/7 C on USA.”

The Street Fight comes one week after Owens defeated Sikoa by DQ on last week’s RAW due to interference by Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso. Owens vs. Sikoa also headlined the go-home SmackDown on January 27, but ended with no winner due to interference by Sami Zayn.

Below is the updated card for tonight’s RAW from the Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, RI:

* Kevin Owens vs. Solo Sikoa in a Street Fight

* LA Knight vs. Cody Rhodes

* Brock Lesnar and Omos meet face-to-face in the ring

* Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. Maximum Male Models

* Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio vs. Johnny Gargano and Dexter Lumis

* Bronson Reed vs. Elias

* RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. Chelsea Green in a non-title match

* Edge and Finn Balor meet in the ring to discuss how to end their war

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on tonight's RAW and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

