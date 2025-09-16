WWE NXT Homecoming is going to be a glorious show following the latest announcement for the special event this evening.

Ahead of tonight’s WWE NXT Homecoming show at the old stomping grounds of Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida, WWE has announced the return of “The Glorious” Bobby Roode.

Roode has been working behind-the-scenes as a producer for WWE shows for a while now, but will return as an on-air character at tonight’s WWE NXT Homecoming show.

For a full preview for tonight’s show, click here.