The lineup for this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown continues to take shape.

Ahead of the Friday, January 16, 2026 episode of WWE SmackDown, another special live daytime show from the OVO Arena Wembley in London, England, WWE has announced a new title match.

In the latest weekly WWE United States Championship Open Challenge series, reigning title-holder Carmelo Hayes will put his title on-the-line against an opponent yet-to-be-announced.

WWE.com released the following announcement on Thursday to confirm the news:

Carmelo Hayes to host a United States Title Open Challenge Carmelo Hayes will continue the tradition that was reignited by Sami Zayn and Ilja Dragunov when he once again hosts a United States Title Open Challenge. Who will answer the challenge this week? Find out on Friday night at 8e/7c on SmackDown on USA.

Previously announced for WWE SmackDown on 1/16 in London is an appearance by new Undisputed WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, as well as four qualifying matches to determine the competitors for the four-way title eliminator at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on January 24 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

The winner of the four-way at the 1/24 WWE in Montreal show will move on to challenge Drew McIntyre for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WWE Royal Rumble: Riyadh on January 31.

* Randy Orton vs. The Miz (SNME No. 1 Contender Qualifier)

* Damian Priest vs. Solo Sikoa (SNME No. 1 Contender Qualifier)

* Trick Williams vs. Matt Cardona (SNME No. 1 Contender Qualifier)

* Sami Zayn vs. Ilja Dragunov (SNME No. 1 Contender Qualifier)

