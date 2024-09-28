Another new match has been announced for next week’s WWE SmackDown.

During a backstage segment on the September 27 episode of the show, Naomi and Tiffany Stratton had words, which culminated with Naomi heading off to find Nick Aldis to try and get a match against Ms. Money In The Bank.

Following the 9/27 show, WWE.com confirmed the match:

Tiffany Stratton made a huge mistake when she mocked Naomi for losing a WWE Women’s Championship No. 1 Contender’s Match to Bayley. Now, Ms. Money in the Bank will face The Glow one-on-one.



Also scheduled for the 10/4 show next Friday night:

* AJ Styles Returns

* Chelsea Green vs. Michin (Dumpster Match)

* Street Profits vs. DIY vs. Bloodline (Tag-Title Ladder Match)