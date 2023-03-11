Jimmie Allen is set to perform “America The Beautiful” to kick off Night 2 of WWE’s WrestleMania 39.

WWE has announced that the country music singer will open WrestleMania Sunday with the live performance of “America The Beautiful” at So-Fi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Allen won the 2021 Country Music Association Award for New Artist of the Year. He was a competitor on season 30 of ABC’s Dancing with The Stars, the season as The Miz, and later appeared as a guest mentor on season 20 of American Idol.

As noted, WWE announced during this week’s RAW that singer Becky G will sing “America The Beautiful” on Night 1. Becky G won the People’s Choice Award for Latin Artist of the Year in 2019, 2020, and 2022, and was nominated for the award in 2021. She also won the American Music Award for Favorite Latin Female Artist in 2020 and 2021, while also being nominated for the same award in 2022.

WWE WrestleMania 39 is scheduled for Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Below is the current announced card, along with some of the rumored matches:

Host: The Miz

America The Beautiful singer for Night 1: Becky G

America The Beautiful singer for Night 2: Jimmie Allen

CONFIRMED MATCHES:

Undisputed WWE Universal Title Match

Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns (c)

WWE United States Title Match

John Cena vs. Austin Theory (c)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Asuka vs. Bianca Belair (c)

Triple Threat for the WWE Intercontinental Title

Sheamus or Drew McIntyre [or both] vs. GUNTHER (c)

Brock Lesnar vs. Omos

Logan Paul vs. Seth Rollins (Night 1)

Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai, IYO SKY) vs. WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Becky Lynch & WWE Hall of Famer Lita

Finn Balor vs. WWE Hall of Famer Edge

Rumored to be Hell In a Cell with The Demon vs. Brood Edge.

RUMORED MATCHES:

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles Match

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens vs. The Usos (c)

Unconfirmed as of this writing.

Bobby Lashley vs. Bray Wyatt

Unconfirmed as of this writing.

Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio

Unconfirmed as of this writing.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.