The lineup for the next WWE premium live event continues to take shape.

On Wednesday afternoon, WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce surfaced on social media to announce a new featured match for the upcoming WWE Clash In Paris premium live event.

Added to the PLE lineup for the show scheduled for August 31 is “The OTC” Roman Reigns vs. “The Tribal Thief” Bronson Reed.

Also advertised for the 8/31 special event is John Cena vs. Logan Paul, a Good ‘Ol Fashioned Donnybrook with Rusev vs. Sheamus, as well as WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins (c) vs. LA Knight vs. Jey Uso vs. CM Punk.

