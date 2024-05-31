Another new match has been announced for tonight’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

Ahead of the post-WWE King And Queen Of The Ring 2024 installment of the weekly two-hour WWE on FOX blue brand prime time program, WWE has confirmed a new singles bout.

Joining the advertised lineup for the 5/31 SmackDown from the MVP Arena in Albany, New York tonight at 8/7c is Austin Theory of the WWE Tag-Team Championship A-Town Down duo will go one-on-one against Tommaso Ciampa of the DIY team.

Previously announced for tonight’s show is The Bloodline vs. The Street Profits, Andrade vs. Apollo Crews, the 2024 WWE Queen Of The Ring Coronation of Nia Jax, as well as an appearance by Cody Rhodes.

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live WWE Friday Night SmackDown results coverage from Albany, N.Y.