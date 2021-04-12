WWE has announced a sold out crowd of 25,675 fans for Night Two of WrestleMania 37 from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

As noted before at this link, WWE also announced a sold out crowd of 25,675 fans for Night One of WrestleMania 37.

It was previously revealed that WWE expected 25,000 fans each night. They originally planned to sell 75,000 tickets, but were forced to reduce the capacity due to COVID-19 safety protocols. WWE usually boosts the actual attendance number for their attendance announcements, but there’s no word yet on if that’s where they got the extra 675 fans from for each night of WrestleMania 37.

Stay tuned for more from WrestleMania 37. Below is the full Night Two attendance announcement just issued to us by WWE:

SUNDAY WRESTLEMANIA® SOLD OUT TAMPA BAY, FL., April 11, 2021 – For the second consecutive night, a sell-out of 25,675 fans attended WrestleMania at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, FL with millions more watching at home on Peacock in the U.S. and on WWE Network around the world.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.