WWE is taking NXT on the road once again.

It has been announced that the WWE NXT episode scheduled for June 9 will not be taking place at the usual headquarters for the brand at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

The former interim and now current full-time NXT General Manager Robert Stone announced the news on social media that WWE NXT on 6/9 will be emanating from Lowell, Massachusetts.

“I just locked in ANOTHER NXT TV Road Show,” he wrote as the caption to the video announcing the news. “Lowell, MA has a rich wrestling history and we love coming… and we are again 6/9 at the Lowell Auditorium. Get pre-sale tickets today w/ promo code: SUPERSTAR.”

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