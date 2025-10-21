WWE has made another big announcement regarding their WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event show on November 1 at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

As noted, during this week’s episode of WWE Raw on Monday night, October 20, ‘Main Event’ Jey Uso emerged victorious in the Battle Royal to determine who will face CM Punk at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on 11/1 for the now vacant WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

Additionally, on Tuesday evening, WWE SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis surfaced via social media with a breaking news video regarding WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event.

In the video, the blue brand shot-caller officially announced that Cody Rhodes will be defending his Undisputed WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre in a rematch from the historic inaugural WWE WrestlePalooza on ESPN special event, as well as their main event clash on last week’s WWE SmackDown show, which saw McIntyre win via disqualification.

“The American Nightmare” defending his title against “The Scottish Psychopath” on 11/1 joins the aforementioned vacant title tilt between “The Best in the World” and the master of “YEET” as the only two officially advertised matches thus far for WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 11/1 for live WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event results coverage from the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, UT.