Seth Rollins vs. Logan Paul is now official for WrestleMania 39.

Tonight’s WWE RAW from Boston saw WrestleMania host The Miz welcome Paul and Rollins to the ring. After a back & forth, a fight was agreed on but Paul said he’s a premium act and definitely will not fight for free. Paul then said he’d consider it if the stage was bigger and the money was better, which led to The Miz offering to make the match happen for WrestleMania. This led to Rollins sending Miz to the floor, but Paul kicked Rollins as he turned back around. Paul went for the Stomp but Rollins dodged it. Rollins rammed Paul into the corner but had to stop and superkick Miz as he ran back in. Rollins turned right back around to charge Paul but the YouTube star laid him out with a right hand. Paul celebrated while Rollins was left face-down. Paul told everyone to let Rollins know about WrestleMania when he wakes up. Paul then said, “bye bye, bitch!,” to Rollins as he dropped the mic and exited the ring. You can click here for our detailed segment recap, and see footage below.

WWE later confirmed Rollins vs. Paul for WrestleMania. This will be Paul’s fifth match in WWE. He teamed with The Miz for a win over The Mysterios at WrestleMania 38, defeated The Miz at SummerSlam 2022, then came up short against Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel 2022. Paul also competed in the Men’s Royal Rumble this year.

WWE WrestleMania 39 is scheduled for Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Below is the current announced card, along with rumored matches, and the related clip from tonight’s RAW:

Host: The Miz

CONFIRMED MATCHES:

Undisputed WWE Universal Title Match

Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns (c)

WWE United States Title Match

John Cena vs. Austin Theory (c)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Asuka vs. Bianca Belair (c)

Brock Lesnar vs. Omos

Logan Paul vs. Seth Rollins

Finn Balor vs. WWE Hall of Famer Edge

Rumored to be Hell In a Cell with The Demon vs. Brood Edge.

RUMORED MATCHES:

WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Match

Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler vs. Becky Lynch and WWE Hall of Famer Lita (c)

Unconfirmed as of this writing.

Triple Threat for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler vs. Dakota Kai and IYO SKY vs. Becky Lynch and Lita (c)

Unconfirmed as of this writing.

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles Match

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens vs. The Usos (c)

Unconfirmed as of this writing.

Triple Threat for the WWE Intercontinental Title

Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre vs. GUNTHER (c)

Unconfirmed as of this writing.

Bobby Lashley vs. Bray Wyatt

Unconfirmed as of this writing.

Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio

Unconfirmed as of this writing.

