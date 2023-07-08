The WWE Women’s Title will be on the line during next Friday’s SmackDown on FOX from the PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina.

WWE has announced that Asuka will defend the WWE Women’s Title against Bianca Belair on next week’s show. This will be Belair’s rematch from dropping the strap to Asuka at WWE Night of Champions.

Belair vs. Asuka on SmackDown will be the second title defense on TV for The Empress of Tomorrow. She won the WWE Women’s Title from Belair at Night of Champions on May 27, then retained over Charlotte Flair on the June 30 SmackDown as the match ended in a No Contest when a ringside brawl broke out with Asuka, Flair and Belair, who was banned from ringside but bought a ticket.

The Flair vs. Belair vs. Asuka feud continued on this week’s post-Money In the Bank edition of SmackDown, but with a twist. Asuka came to the ring for a promo but Belair quickly interrupted and they began brawling. Flair then ran out and joined in on the action. Asuka went to the top for a splash on Flair and Belair at ringside, but IYO SKY attacked from behind out of nowhere, nailing the champ in the back with the Money In the Bank briefcase. Asuka hit the mat and then Bayley followed up with a Rose Plant. SKY hit Asuka with her signature top rope moonsault as Bayley went to hand the Money In the Bank briefcase to the referee so that SKY could cash-in. However, Belair cut Bayley off and the cash-in never happened. Flair then rushed the ring and took out SKY with a big boot, allowing Asuka to take her title and regroup on the ramp to end the segment.

As we’ve noted, Asuka is expected to defend in a Triple Threat against Flair and Belair at WWE SummerSlam on Saturday, August 5 in Detroit.

