Becky Lynch is set to wrestle her first singles match since WWE SummerSlam as she faces Bayley on Monday’s RAW.

Bayley and Lynch have feuded since Bayley returned with Damage CTRL at WWE SummerSlam in late July, right before Lynch went on the shelf with a shoulder injury. Lynch returned last month to help her team defeat Team Damage CTRL in War Games at WWE Survivor Series. Then Bayley cost Lynch a Triple Threat match against Nikki Cross and winner Alexa Bliss on the December 5 RAW. The winner was to face Bayley on this week’s RAW to determine the new #1 contender to RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair. This past Monday’s RAW saw Lynch attack WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY during Bliss vs. Bayley, which led to Bliss getting the win to earn the future title shot from Belair.

Lynch has wrestled just twice since returning from her shoulder injury in November. She worked the War Games match at Survivor Series on November 26, then the Triple Threat with Cross and Bliss on the December 5 RAW. Unless she works weekend live events, Monday’s RAW match with Bayley will be her third bout since the SummerSlam loss to Belair.

Below is the updated line-up for Monday’s RAW from the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa:

* Becky Lynch vs. Bayley

* Winner Takes All Ladder Match: The Miz vs. Dexter Lumis with two bags of money up for grabs

