A big singles match has been announced for this week’s episode of WWE Raw.

WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce has confirmed that reigning Mr. Money in the Bank Penta will square off against Bron Breakker on the October 19 episode of the show.

The match will mark the first time the two have shared the ring since the Money in the Bank premium live event on October 10, where Penta defeated five other competitors to capture the coveted briefcase.

Monday’s WWE Raw takes place at Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California.

Also advertised for the show is a singles match featuring JD McDonagh taking on Joe Hendry, as well as a face-to-face confrontation between Roman Reigns and Undisputed WWE Champion Sami Zayn ahead of their championship showdown at WWE Crown Jewel on November 7.

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