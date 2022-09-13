A big WWE United States Title match has been announced for next Monday’s RAW from the SAP Center in San Jose, CA.

Tonight’s RAW opened with Seth Rollins coming to the ring to brag about what he did to Matt Riddle at WWE Clash at The Castle, and how he’s not interested in the rematch. Rollins said what he is interested in is the fact that it’s been far too long since he held WWE gold.

Riddle then interrupted and they brawled until Rollins dropped him with a cheap shot, then retreated. The Judgment Day’s Damian Priest and Finn Balor then came out, which led to Balor defeating Riddle in singles action following interference by Rollins. Rollins then rushed back into the ring after the match and put Riddle back down with a Stomp.

Later in the show, Kevin Patrick caught up with Rollins backstage and Rollins mentioned how he is the face of RAW. WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley interrupted and said Rollins always has these flashy colors on, but the one color he doesn’t have is gold, and who has the gold around here is the real face of RAW. This led to words between Lashley and Rollins. Rollins said the United States Title is not the title he was referring to earlier, but he will gladly take the strap off Lashley’s shoulder. Rollins proposed a title match for next week, to see who the face of RAW really is. Lashley agreed and they had a brief staredown that ended with Rollins looking worried.

WWE then announced Rollins vs. Lashley for next week’s RAW, with the title on the line.

Lashley has been champion since defeating Austin Theory at WWE Money In the Bank on July 2. Since then he has made four successful TV title defenses – the rematch with Theory at WWE SummerSlam on July 30, over Tommaso Ciampa on the August 8 RAW, over AJ Styles on the August 15 RAW, and over The Miz in a Steel Cage match on the September 5 RAW.

Next Monday’s match will be the sixth singles bout between Lashley and Rollins. Rollins defeated Lashley at WWE Crown Jewel 2018, then Lashley got the win back but via DQ on the New Year’s Eve 2018 RAW. Their next singles contest saw Rollins defeat Lashley by DQ on the December 13, 2021 RAW, but Lashley immediately defeated Rollins in a No DQ match right after. The last singles match between the two future WWE Hall of Famers came on the January 17 RAW earlier this year, which saw Lashley win by DQ due to an attack by Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander.

There’s no word yet on if the Rollins vs. Lashley on next week’s RAW will lead to a feud between the two, but we will keep you updated.

Below are related shots of tonight's RAW from the Moda Center in Portland, OR:

Can @SuperKingofBros prevail in what has quickly become a 2-on-1 situation on #WWERaw? pic.twitter.com/URlE1yo1q9 — WWE (@WWE) September 13, 2022

Sounds like @WWERollins finally gets his championship match next week on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/AuGHl4FTMC — WWE (@WWE) September 13, 2022

