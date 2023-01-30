WWE United States Champion Austin Theory will defend his title inside the Elimination Chamber next month.

As seen in the video below, Byron Saxton announced the Chamber match for Saturday, February 18 in Montreal at the Bell Centre. Tonight’s RAW will feature qualifying matches to determine two of the Elimination Chamber spots with Seth Rollins vs. Chad Gable and Baron Corbin vs. Johnny Gargano.

Saxton also announced that the Royal Rumble winners will be on the show. Cody Rhodes will open RAW to discuss his Rumble win and his WrestleMania 39 match against Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, while Rhea Ripley will be on RAW to discuss her Rumble win an announce her WrestleMania 39 opponent – RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair or SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair.

Below is the updated line-up for tonight’s post-Royal Rumble edition of RAW from the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma:

* Royal Rumble fallout

* Cody Rhodes opens the show to discuss his Royal Rumble win and his WrestleMania 39 match against Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

* Rhea Ripley will discuss her Royal Rumble win an announce her WrestleMania 39 opponent – RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair or SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair.

* The first qualifying matches for the WWE United States Title Elimination Chamber match – Seth Rollins vs. Chad Gable and Baron Corbin vs. Johnny Gargano

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on tonight’s RAW and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.