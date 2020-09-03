WWE has revealed two big matches and a segment for Friday’s SmackDown on FOX.

It was announced today that WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will address the WWE Universe with Paul Heyman at his side.

SmackDown will also feature a Triple Threat with Big E vs. Matt Riddle vs. King Baron Corbin. The winner becoming the new #1 contender to Reigns for a title shot at the Clash of Champions pay-per-view on September 27.

There will also be a Payback rematch on Friday’s SmackDown. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler will defend their titles against the former champions – Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley.

Stay tuned for updates on Friday’s SmackDown and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

