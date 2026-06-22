WWE has revealed when the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments will reach their conclusion at Night of Champions.

During Monday’s episode of Raw, WWE announced that both tournament finals will take place during the opening hour of WWE Night of Champions 2026 this Saturday. The premium live event will be simulcast on ESPN, with the full show also streaming on the ESPN Unlimited app in the United States and on Netflix internationally.

While WWE did not specify the order of the matches, however another source indicates that the Queen of the Ring Final is currently expected to take place first.

The King of the Ring tournament will conclude with Oba Femi squaring off against Dominik Mysterio, while the Queen of the Ring Final will see IYO SKY battle WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan.

As has been the case in recent years, championship opportunities at SummerSlam are on the line for both tournament winners. Morgan is aiming to add even more gold to her collection, as a victory would earn her a SummerSlam showdown with WWE Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley, giving her the chance to leave the event as a double champion. Should SKY emerge victorious, she would be able to choose between challenging Morgan or Ripley for a world title match at SummerSlam.

On the men’s side, the King of the Ring winner will earn the right to challenge either WWE World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns or Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam.

Rhodes, meanwhile, has his hands full at Night of Champions, where he is scheduled to defend the Undisputed WWE Championship in a Triple Threat Match against Gunther and Sami Zayn.

WWE Night Of Champions 2026 is scheduled to take place on Saturday, June 27, 2026, at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 6/27 for live WWE Night Of Champions 2026 Results coverage.

.@Iyo_SkyWWE and @YaOnlyLivvOnce don't even want to WAIT for Night of Champions!?! 👑 Who will be Queen of the Ring! pic.twitter.com/v3T1XZl1P2 — WWE (@WWE) June 22, 2026