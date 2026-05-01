WWE is kicking off this week’s blue brand show with a bang.

Heading into the May 1 episode of WWE SmackDown tonight at 8/7c on USA Network from the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, WWE has announced a big opening segment.

From WWE.com:

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes kicks off SmackDown After addressing Randy Orton’s vicious punt attack and the aftermath of WrestleMania last week, what will be the next challenge facing Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes? The American Nightmare kicks off SmackDown tonight. Experience all the action on SmackDown, Friday at 8 ET/7 CT on USA.

Also scheduled for the May 1 episode of WWE SmackDown tonight is the debut of Ricky Saints, as well as Jacy Jayne vs. Charlotte Flair.

Make sure to join us here tonight at WrestlingHeadlines.com at 8/7c for live WWE SmackDown Results coverage.