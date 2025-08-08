WWE will be kicking off tonight’s SmackDown with a bang.

Ahead of the post-SummerSlam episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown this evening at 8/7c on USA Network, live from the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, WWE has made a big announcement.

It was announced on social media just hours before the weekly two-hour blue brand prime time Friday night program that the opening segment will feature none other than John Cena.

Cena will make his first comments since losing the Undisputed WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes in their WrestleMania rematch, and subsequently being attacked by the returning Brock Lesnar at night two of WWE SummerSlam 2025 this past weekend.

Previously advertised for the August 8 episode of WWE SmackDown this evening in Montreal is The Motor City Machine Guns vs. The MFT’s, as well as an appearance by the aforementioned new Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes.

