 WWE Announces Big Show vs. Randy Orton Unsanctioned Match

WWE Announces Big Show vs. Randy Orton Unsanctioned Match

One comment

The Randy Orton vs. Big Show feud will continue during next Monday’s WWE RAW with an Unsanctioned Match.

There had been speculation on a stipulation between Show and Orton at WWE’s “The Horror Show at Extreme Rules” pay-per-view this coming Sunday, but the match will take place on the post-Extreme Rules RAW episode instead.

After weeks of feuding, tonight’s RAW saw Orton issue a challenge to Show for the Unsanctioned Match. Show later accepted the challenge after making the save for WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth following Orton’s win over Truth.

You can see shots from tonight’s Orton vs. Show angle on RAW:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

RECENT POSTS

Home | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Contact | Privacy Policy