WWE Announces Big Show vs. Randy Orton Unsanctioned Match

The Randy Orton vs. Big Show feud will continue during next Monday’s WWE RAW with an Unsanctioned Match.
There had been speculation on a stipulation between Show and Orton at WWE’s “The Horror Show at Extreme Rules” pay-per-view this coming Sunday, but the match will take place on the post-Extreme Rules RAW episode instead.
After weeks of feuding, tonight’s RAW saw Orton issue a challenge to Show for the Unsanctioned Match. Show later accepted the challenge after making the save for WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth following Orton’s win over Truth.
You can see shots from tonight’s Orton vs. Show angle on RAW:
The stuff of legends.#WWERaw @RonKillings pic.twitter.com/J9zM2MNsOM
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) July 14, 2020
🐍 🐍 🐍#WWERaw @RandyOrton pic.twitter.com/g6gL4yNNDE
— WWE (@WWE) July 14, 2020
Arrive. #RKO. Leave … hopefully?#WWERaw @RandyOrton @RicFlairNatrBoy pic.twitter.com/Cdzg0iuxyi
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) July 14, 2020
#TheViper @RandyOrton has challenged @WWETheBigShow to an UNSANCTIONED MATCH next week on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/1qwHtXKr3L
— WWE (@WWE) July 14, 2020
It's @RandyOrton vs. @WWETheBigShow in an #UnsanctionedMatch NEXT MONDAY on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/gYgqvaD5am
— WWE (@WWE) July 14, 2020
An #UnsanctionedMatch with @RandyOrton NEXT WEEK on #WWERaw?@WWETheBigShow ACCEPTS! pic.twitter.com/rGxrBZtbLt
— WWE (@WWE) July 14, 2020
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
- Drew McIntyre Says He Had To Talk Heath Slater Into Making Raw Appearance: “Mentally He Has Moved On”
- Rumors on WWE SummerSlam, Evolution 2 and a Possible Debut for Tessa Blanchard
- New Details on What Happened During Matt Riddle’s WWE SmackDown Debut Segment
- Chris Jericho Says He Never Had A Problem Working With Ryback, Lists WWE Stars Who Were A Little More Difficult
- Kevin Owens Reportedly Approached Vince McMahon Regarding The Lack Of Medical Masks At The Performance Center
- Rey Mysterio No Longer Under Contract With WWE, Extreme Rules Grudge Match Against Seth Rollins To Be Announced?
- New Report On Charlotte Flair Taking An Extended Break From WWE: “0% She Returns For SummerSlam”
- Drew McIntyre Insults Lana In Response to Her Comments on Sleeping with Him
- Arn Anderson Recalls The Shield Being A Dominant Faction, Says WWE Should Just Let Seth Rollins Do His Thing
- Dave Crist Reportedly Removed From IMPACT Locker Room After Failing To Apologize To Rich Swann For Injury