A big WWE Clash at The Castle rematch has been announced for the SmackDown on FOX season premiere.

WWE has announced that Gunther will defend the WWE Intercontinental Title against Sheamus on the Friday, October 7 SmackDown from the DCU Center in Worcester, Massachusetts.

Gunther and Sheamus were heavily praised for their hard-hitting bout at Clash at The Castle earlier this month, which saw Gunther retain. The fans inside Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales praised both men, and gave Sheamus a big standing ovation after the match.

Gunther has been champion since defeating Ricochet on the June 10 SmackDown. Sheamus has held numerous titles in his lengthy WWE career, but he has never held the Intercontinental Title.

WWE announced the following on the Sheamus vs. Gunther rematch:



The explosive season premiere of Friday Night SmackDown on Oct. 7 will feature a huge title showdown!



Intercontinental Champion Gunther will once again go to war with Sheamus in a highly-anticipated WWE Clash at the Castle title rematch!



The two hard-hitting Europeans fought tooth-and-nail in their historic Premium Live Event matchup. Though The Celtic Warrior did not capture the gold, the incredible ovation he received from the crowd in Cardiff, Wales was a testament to his gritty effort. Now, the WWE Universe and the locker room can’t wait to see the carnage that unfolds in the sequel.



The X-factor of the match will likely be the potential impact of The Brawling Brutes and Imperium. All parties love a good fight, and time will tell if there will be anything left of the blue brand when all is said and done.



Find out who emerges with the workhorse title on the can’t-miss season premiere on Friday, Oct. 7, at 8/7 C on FOX.



