The lineup for next week’s episode of WWE Raw is already starting to take shape.

During the September 22 episode of WWE Raw, multiple matches were officially announced for next week’s WWE Raw show on September 29.

Now confirmed the the WWE Raw show airing on Netflix next Monday night are the following matches:

* Bayley vs. Raquel Rodriguez

* The Usos vs. Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed

* Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. Rusev (WWE Intercontinental Championship)

* AJ Styles & Dragon Lee vs. El Grande Americano’s

