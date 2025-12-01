The lineup for this week’s NXT Deadline 2025 “go-home” episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida continues to take shape.

An eight-man tag team match has been added to Tuesday’s broadcast, featuring Joe Hendry, Je’Von Evans, Leon Slater, and Myles Borne teaming up to take on DarkState.

The announcement came via WWE’s social platforms earlier today.

“After the events that ended Week Two of NXT Gold Rush and just days away from NXT Deadline, get ready for a HUGE 8-Man Tag Team Match TOMORROW on WWE NXT,” read the WWE social media announcement today confirming the news.

The timing is notable, as DarkState’s Dion Lennox is set to enter the Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge at Deadline. He’ll join Hendry, Evans, Slater, and Borne in that field. Last week’s closing angle saw DarkState storm through the crowd moments after Borne defeated Trick Williams to punch his ticket to the Iron Survivor. That brought Hendry, Evans, and Slater out for a fast-paced pull-apart, setting the stage for this week’s clash.

As of now, only one other match is confirmed for Tuesday’s NXT: Josh Briggs vs. Tavion Heights. The show will once again emanate from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

Also advertised for the 12/2 NXT on CW episode is the Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge summit, along with The Culling addressing their recent betrayal of Tatum Paxley.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Tuesday night for live WWE NXT results coverage from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL.

OTHER RECENT NEWS: Backstage Update On Reaction To Paul Heyman Shoving Young Fan & Alternate Video Camera Angle Reveals More Details