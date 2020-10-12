WWE is currently celebrating a major social media milestone of 50 billion video views.

The official WWE YouTube channel launched on May 10, 2007 and currently has 67.6 million subscribers. The video view count as of this writing is at 50,036,545,158.

WWE issued the following announcement on the YouTube milestone:

WWE’s YouTube channel surpasses 50 billion views WWE’s official YouTube channel has smashed through another impressive milestone, surpassing 50 billion total views. The 50 billion total views are enough for more than six views for every person on Earth! The WWE channel — YouTube’s top-ranked in Sports ahead of the NBA, NFL, MLB, NHL, ESPN and NASCAR — is closing in on nearly 70 million subscribers. The channel combines premiere in-ring highlights from Raw, SmackDown, pay-per-views, NXT, NXT UK and 205 Live, incredible access with exclusive interviews and the latest news from WWE Now. Also, WWE Kickoffs, Watch Alongs and WWE’s The Bump bring comprehensive live streaming coverage and analysis to the channel around pay-per-view events and more. Thank you to the WWE Universe for helping our YouTube channel reach another amazing milestone!

