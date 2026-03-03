The lineup for this week’s episode of WWE NXT continues to take shape.

On Monday evening, the company announced a late addition to the lineup for the show airing this Tuesday, March 3, 2026, live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Now added to the show is Blake Monroe and Jaida Parker in a face-to-face segment.

The news was released shortly after a breaking news alert announcing Monroe vs. Parker at NXT Vengeance Day 2026.

“After the announcement of their match at Vengeance Day, Jaida Parker and Blake Monroe will meet face-to-face one last time TOMORROW on WWE NXT,” the social media announcement read.

Also scheduled for the 3/3 episode of NXT on CW is Wren Sinclair vs. Nikkita Lyons in a WWE Women’s Speed #1 Contendership Tournament tilt, Jacy Jayne (c) vs. ZARIA for the NXT Women’s Championship, Ricky Saints’ ‘Absolute Experience’ concert, Hank Walker, Tank Ledger & Shiloh Hill vs. Vanity Project (Jackson Drake, Brad Baylor & Ricky Smokes), as well as Izzi Dame and Tatum Paxley face-to-face.

In addition to Monroe vs. Parker, NXT Vengeance Day on March 7 will feature Joe Hendry (c) vs. Ricky Saints for the NXT Championship, Izzi Dame (c) vs. Tatum Paxley for the NXT Women’s North American Championship, as well as Lola Vice vs. Kelani Jordan in a NXT Underground Match.

