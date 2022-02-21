The brackets have been revealed for the 2022 WWE NXT Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.

The women’s tournament will kick off this Tuesday when NXT 2.0 returns to the USA Network with the post-Vengeance Day episode. Last Tuesday’s special saw The Creed Brothers defeat MSK in the tournament finals to become the new #1 contenders to NXT Tag Team Champions Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner of Imperium.

First round matches announced for Tuesday’s show are Io Shirai and Kay Lee Ray vs. Amari Miller and Lash Legend, plus Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley vs. Kayden Carter and Kacy Catanzaro.

The winners of the Women’s Dusty Classic will become the new #1 contenders to NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne, and they will have their names added to the Dusty Cup trophy.

Below are the full brackets for the 2022 Women’s Dusty Classic:

FIRST ROUND MATCHES

* Io Shirai and Kay Lee Ray vs. Lash Legend and Amari Miller

* Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley vs. Kayden Carter and Kacy Catanzaro

* Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta vs. Wendy Choo and Dakota Kai

* Cora Jade and Raquel Gonzalez vs. Yulisa Leon and Valentina Feroz

