A high-stakes Bull Rope bout is coming to the United Kingdom.

On Monday, WWE.com announced Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa in a Bullrope Match for the Undisputed WWE Championship is coming to the Co-op Live Arena in Manchester, England on Wednesday, October 16, 2024.

WWE today announced the highly anticipated match card for WWE Live at the Co-op Live Arena in Manchester on Wednesday, October 16.

Featuring more than 20 of the world’s most-loved WWE Superstars, the show will be headlined by a special attraction BULL ROPE MATCH for the Undisputed WWE Championship between “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes and Solo Sikoa.

Featured at the Co-op Live Arena in Manchester on Wednesday, October 16, will be:

“THE AMERICAN NIGHTMARE” CODY RHODES vs. SOLO SIKOA in an UNDISPUTED WWE CHAMPIONSHIP BULL ROPE MATCH

GUNTHER vs. “MAIN EVENT” JEY USO in a WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP STREET FIGHT

NIA JAX vs. BAYLEY in a WWE WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

PLUS LA KNIGHT, SHINSUKE NAKAMURA, TAMA TONGA, TONGA LOA, JACOB FATU, #DIY, SANTOS ESCOBAR, ANDRADE

AND BIANCA BELAIR, JADE CARGILL, CHELSEA GREEN, PIPER NIVEN

WITH RANDY ORTON

…and more!*

TICKETS FOR WWE LIVE IN MANCHESTER ON WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 16, ARE AVAILABLE NOW FROM TICKETMASTER.CO.UK.

*Talent subject to change