With the calendar winding down, WWE has officially unveiled the full slate of nominees for the 2025 NXT Year-End Awards.

Voting is now open on WWE.com, giving fans the chance to have their say ahead of the winners being revealed on December 30.

Notably, that date coincides with NXT’s final episode of 2025, which, along with the December 23 broadcast, will be taped in advance due to the holiday schedule.

The NXT Year-End Awards have become a staple for the brand, a tradition that dates back to 2015 and highlights the performers, matches, and moments that defined the year.

The 2025 edition features a wide-ranging field that reflects NXT’s eventful and crossover-heavy year.

Featured below is the complete list of nominees:

Male Superstar of the Year

Je’Von Evans

Oba Femi

Ricky Saints

Trick Williams

Ethan Page

Female Superstar of the Year

Jacy Jayne

Sol Ruca

Blake Monroe

Tatum Paxley

Kelani Jordan

Tag Team of the Year

DarkState

Hank & Tank

Zaria & Sol Ruca

Fatal Influence

The Culling

Moment of the Year

NXT vs. TNA brawl

Blake Monroe’s debut

Ricky Saints’ debut

Tatum Paxley wins the NXT Women’s Championship

Stephanie Vaquer becomes a double champion

Jacy Jayne defeats Stephanie Vaquer

Stacks betrays Tony D’Angelo

Trick Williams wins the TNA World Championship

Joe Hendry appears out of nowhere

The Hardy Boyz win the NXT Tag Team Titles

Match of the Year

Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge (Deadline)

Oba Femi vs. Je’Von Evans (Heatwave)

Ricky Saints vs. Ethan Page (Great American Bash)

Kelani Jordan vs. Sol Ruca (Battleground)

Oba Femi vs. Trick Williams vs. Je’Von Evans (Stand & Deliver)

Jacy Jayne vs. Lola Vice (No Mercy)

Best PLE/Show of the Year

New Year’s Evil

Vengeance Day

Roadblock

Stand & Deliver

Battleground

Great American Bash

Heatwave

Homecoming

No Mercy

Showdown

Halloween Havoc

Gold Rush

Deadline

One final vote will soon decide how NXT’s year is remembered.

