With the calendar winding down, WWE has officially unveiled the full slate of nominees for the 2025 NXT Year-End Awards.
Voting is now open on WWE.com, giving fans the chance to have their say ahead of the winners being revealed on December 30.
Notably, that date coincides with NXT’s final episode of 2025, which, along with the December 23 broadcast, will be taped in advance due to the holiday schedule.
The NXT Year-End Awards have become a staple for the brand, a tradition that dates back to 2015 and highlights the performers, matches, and moments that defined the year.
The 2025 edition features a wide-ranging field that reflects NXT’s eventful and crossover-heavy year.
Featured below is the complete list of nominees:
Male Superstar of the Year
Je’Von Evans
Oba Femi
Ricky Saints
Trick Williams
Ethan Page
Female Superstar of the Year
Jacy Jayne
Sol Ruca
Blake Monroe
Tatum Paxley
Kelani Jordan
Tag Team of the Year
DarkState
Hank & Tank
Zaria & Sol Ruca
Fatal Influence
The Culling
Moment of the Year
NXT vs. TNA brawl
Blake Monroe’s debut
Ricky Saints’ debut
Tatum Paxley wins the NXT Women’s Championship
Stephanie Vaquer becomes a double champion
Jacy Jayne defeats Stephanie Vaquer
Stacks betrays Tony D’Angelo
Trick Williams wins the TNA World Championship
Joe Hendry appears out of nowhere
The Hardy Boyz win the NXT Tag Team Titles
Match of the Year
Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge (Deadline)
Oba Femi vs. Je’Von Evans (Heatwave)
Ricky Saints vs. Ethan Page (Great American Bash)
Kelani Jordan vs. Sol Ruca (Battleground)
Oba Femi vs. Trick Williams vs. Je’Von Evans (Stand & Deliver)
Jacy Jayne vs. Lola Vice (No Mercy)
Best PLE/Show of the Year
New Year’s Evil
Vengeance Day
Roadblock
Stand & Deliver
Battleground
Great American Bash
Heatwave
Homecoming
No Mercy
Showdown
Halloween Havoc
Gold Rush
Deadline
One final vote will soon decide how NXT’s year is remembered.
Cast yours today at WWE.com.
