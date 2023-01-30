WWE is celebration Evolution this week.

Evolution was one of the most dominant stables in WWE history, featuring Batista, Randy Orton, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, and WWE Chief Content Officer & Hall of Famer Triple H. The faction originally ran on the RAW brand from 2003-2005, but there were special mini-reunions in 2007, 2014, and 2018.

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of Evolution, WWE’s social channels will release various content with the #EvolutionWeek hashtag. Fans are encouraged to share their favorite Evolution memories with the same hashtag.

The Evolution content for this week includes a special edition of WWE Playlist. The episode features a look back at WWE Armageddon 2003 when Orton won the WWE Intercontinental Title, Flair and Batista won the WWE World Tag Team Titles, and Triple H won the World Heavyweight Title.

You can see that WWE Playlist video below, along with WWE’s announcement on Evolution Week:

Celebrate Evolution’s 20-year WWE anniversary all week long Twenty years ago this month, one of the most dominant factions in WWE history stormed onto the scene with the emergence of Evolution. Led by Triple H, Evolution represented the best of the past, present and future of sports-entertainment in 2003, combining The Game and 16-time World Champion Ric Flair with two potent newcomers who’d go on to become legends in their own right, Batista and Randy Orton. The group steamrolled competition on Raw during The Ruthless Aggression Era — at one point, all four members held championship gold simultaneously — all while flaunting their enviable lifestyle, whether it was designer clothing, luxury cars or a custom entrance song performed by Motörhead. After disbanding in 2005, Evolution reunited a handful of times throughout the years, most recently at SmackDown 1000 in 2018. In celebration of the 20-year anniversary of Evolution’s formation, WWE social channels will be paying tribute to the groundbreaking faction all week long. Be on the lookout for classic full-length matches, a special Evolution-themed episode of WWE Playlist, rare photos and more, and be sure to join the festivities by sharing your favorite memories of the group using hashtag #EvolutionWeek.

