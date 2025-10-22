WWE has announced a change in their original plans for a big premium live event scheduled for next year.

On Wednesday, the company released an official announcement via WWE.com regarding the date being changed for the WWE Money In The Bank 2026 premium live event in “The NOLA.”

The following announcement was released today to announce WWE Money In The Bank will take place on September 6, not the originally announced August 29 date for next year’s PLE at The Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.

New Orleans to host Money in the Bank on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2026 WWE, in conjunction with the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation and Legends Global, has announced that Money in the Bank will now take place Sunday, Sept. 6, 2026 — one week later than originally announced — at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans. Money in the Bank features WWE’s biggest Superstars as they battle to earn a briefcase containing a contract for a championship match at a time and place of their choosing anytime within the next year. Additional ticket details and event information will be announced in the coming months. To register to be the first to hear about pre-sale opportunities for Money in the Bank, visit wwe.com/mitb-2026. Official Money in the Bank Priority Passes will soon be available through exclusive partner On Location, offering fans premium seating, hospitality events featuring Superstar appearances, exclusive photo opportunities and more. Fans can now place a deposit to secure access before the general public. To learn more about Money in the Bank Priority Passes or to place a deposit, please visit onlocationexp.com/mitb.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 9/6 for live WWE Money In The Bank 2026 results coverage from New Orleans, LA.