Game Changer Wrestling has updated the start times for The Collective’s Wednesday events at The Pearl Theater in Las Vegas, Nevada, taking place during WrestleMania 41 Week.

The WWE ID Championship Tournament is now scheduled to begin at 8 PM ET / 5 PM local time.

WWE ID announced the following via X regarding the new bell-time:

Please note a new bell-time of 5pm this Wednesday for when GCW presents The ID Tournament!



Get your WrestleMania week started the right way!



Several WWE ID Title Tournament contests and action featuring talent seen on WWE Evolve.

Scheduled for the show is the following lineup:

* WWE Women’s ID Championship Tournament: Kylie Rae vs. Zayda Steel

* WWE Men’s ID Championship Tournament: Marcus Mathers vs. Sam Holloway – No DQ

* WWE Men’s ID Championship Tournament: Aaron Rourke vs. It’s Gal vs. GCW’s Atticus Cogar

* WWE Men’s ID Championship Tournament: Ice Williams vs. Aaron Roberts

* Swipe Right & Jackson Drake vs. Cappuccino Jones & Jack Cartwright & Sean Legacy

* Izzy Moreno vs. Zara Zakher (non-tournament)

Because of that time change, the Dragon Gate USA show will begin at 12 AM Eastern, 9 PM Nevada time.

Scheduled for that show is the following lineup:

* YAMATO & Dragon Kid & Susumu Yokosuka vs. Shun Skywalker & Kota Minoura & ISHIN

* Starlight Kid and AZM vs. Natsuko and Tora Konami

* Ho Ho Lun vs. Rhys Maddox

* Ultimo Dragon & La Estrella & El Cucuy vs. Evan Rivers & Judas Icarus & Travis Williams

* Ben-K and Hyo vs. Willie Mack and Rich Swann vs. Jimmy Lloyd and Alec Price

* Kzy vs. Marcus Mathers