Things just got more interesting heading into WrestleMania 41.

During the Monday, April 7, 2025 episode of WWE Raw at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Adam Pearce kicked off the show in the ring standing next to the WWE Women’s World Championship on a podium.

Pearce proceeded to introduce reigning title-holder IYO SKY, as well as her originally advertised opponent for WrestleMania 41, Bianca Belair.

Things didn’t end there.

The WWE Raw General Manager would then introduce Rhea Ripley to join SKY and Belair in the ring. Without wasting much time, Pearce informed everyone that it will now be SKY vs. Belair vs. Ripley for the WWE Women’s World Championship at WrestleMania 41.

